US President Biden expresses regret for using term 'illegal' over Laken Riley's death

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday (March 9) expressed his regret for using the term "illegal" while speaking about the suspected killer of Laken Riley during his State of the Union address.

Later, former president and Biden's 2024 GOP rival Donald Trump blasted the immigration policies of the Democrat and held him responsible for the death of Laken Riley, while speaking at a rally attended by the family and friends of a Georgia nursing student.

The US president expressed regret over his comments after he faced criticism from some of his party members for using the term in the context of people who have arrived or are living in the country illegally.

“I shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented,” said Biden, in an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart which was recorded in Atlanta.

The comment was made by Biden on Thursday night (Mar 7) while speaking about a bipartisan border security deal which did not go through after Trump opposed it.

Then, Trump ally US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted at the president to say Laken Riley's name, who was a Georgia woman and was killed last month, further saying that she was killed "by an illegal."

"By an illegal, that's right," responded Biden and asked how many people are being killed by "legals."

Trump blasts Biden over 'illegal' comment

Trump, who was in Rome, Georgia, blasted Biden for the comments.

“Joe Biden went on television and apologised for calling Laken’s murderer an illegal," Trump said. “Biden should be apologising for apologising to this killer," he added.

Riley's parents, her sister and friends had joined Trump at his rally. “We share your grief," said Trump, in his remarks.

In his speech, Trump attacked Biden for mispronouncing Riley’s name during his State of the Union address.

"What Joe Biden has done on our border is a crime against humanity and the people of this nation for which he will never be forgiven," said Trump, adding that Riley "would be alive today if Joe Biden had not willfully and maliciously eviscerated the borders of the United States and set loose thousands and thousands of dangerous criminals into our country."

Contrasting his rhetoric with Biden's remark, Trump said, “I say he was an illegal alien. He was an illegal immigrant."

He said that Biden has "no remorse". "He’s got no regret, he’s got no empathy, no compassion, and worst of all, he has no intention of stopping the deadly invasion that stole precious Laken’s beautiful American life,” said Trump.