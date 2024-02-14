US President Biden calls Trump’s criticism of NATO as ‘dumb’, ‘shameful’

United States President Joe Biden launched a scathing attack on former president Donald Trump for his criticism of NATO, calling it "dumb", "shameful" and "un-American".

The Democrat assailed his likely 2024 challenger for stating that he will “encourage” Russia to launch an attack on a NATO member nation that fails to meet its defence spending quota.

Biden said that Trump’s remarks emphasised the need for passing a $95bn (£75bn) foreign aid package for US allies.

The bill had just passed the Senate, however, it still has been facing political headwinds in the House.

At the White House on Tuesday (Feb 13), Biden said that a failure to clear the package, which includes $60bn for Ukraine, will be "playing into Putin's hands".

He added that the stakes have increased because of Trump’s “dangerous” remarks which he made over the weekend.

"No other president in history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator," Biden said.

"Let me say this as clearly as I can. I never will. For God's sake. It's dumb. It's shameful. It's dangerous. It's un-American,” he added.

Biden claimed that his predecessor has been treating the military alliance like a protection racket.

"As long as I'm president, if Putin attacks a Nato ally, the United States will defend every inch of Nato territory,” he said.

Biden said that the only time when Nato invoked Article 5, which is part of the organisation’s charter which states that an attack on any member state will be considered an attack on the entire group, was after the 9/11 attacks.

In a message, which was aimed at House Republicans, President Biden said: "Are you going to stand with Ukraine or are you going to stand with Putin? Will you stand with America or Trump?"

What accusations did Trump levy on NATO?

Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-21, often lambasted NATO and its members like Germany, while accusing them of failing to pay enough for their own defence and depending on the US for their protection.

He has also questioned the collective defence principle openly. Meanwhile, the Europeans have also been accused by other US administrators of failing to spend enough on defence.

Taking his criticism to the next level during a campaign rally on Saturday (Feb 11) in Conway, South Carolina, Trump recounted what he said regarding a conversation with the "president of a big country".

"Well sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia - will you protect us?" Trump quoted the unnamed leader as speaking.

"I said: 'You didn't pay? You're delinquent?' He said: 'Yes, let's say that happened.' No, I would not protect you. I would encourage them (Russia) to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay," he said.