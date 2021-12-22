US population in 2020 marks slowest growth since country founded: Report

According to Census Bureau estimates released on Tuesday, the United States' population expanded by 0.1 per cent in the year ending July 1, the slowest rate since the country's establishment.

According to the bureau, "Slow growth can be linked to lower net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased death due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to the census agency, the population increased by 392,665 people between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021.

A natural increase (number of extra births over deaths) of 148,043 people and a net foreign migration of 244,622 people contributed to the country's growth.

According to the Census Bureau, this is the first time that migration has outpaced natural growth.

Between 2020 and 2021, 33 states saw population increases, and 17 states and the District of Columbia lost population, 11 of which had losses of over 10,000 people. The Census Bureau said this is a historically large number of states to lose population in a year.

Texas had the highest population growth, but Idaho's population grew at the fastest rate.

Texas, California, and Florida are all home to over 20 million people. Last year, New York fell below that figure.

With 39,237,836 citizens, California is the most populous state, followed by Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan.

Calculating the number of births, deaths, and migration results in population estimates.

International migration resulted in a net gain of about 245,000 residents, whereas natural growth only accounted for about 148,000.

