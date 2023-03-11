US: Podcaster, husband allegedly killed by stalker in their Washington home, say reports

A man from Texas allegedly broke into the house of a woman in Washington and killed her and her husband early Friday (March 10), before dying by suicide. According to reports, the victims were identified as Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and her husband Mohammed Naseri, 35. Sadeghi was a podcaster who hosted a podcast to which the attacker- Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, a 38-year-old trucker, listened.

Police discovered the bodies of Sadeghi, Naseri, and Khodakaramrezaei following officers probing a call reporting shots fired within a home in Redmond, Washington, around 24 kilometres (15 miles) from Seattle.

Authorities said that Sadeghi's mother, who was at home at the time of the attack, escaped and called 911 from a neighbour's house at 1.45 am on Friday. In a statement, the Redmond Police said that first responders pulled Naseri out of the house and performed CPR on him but were unable to resuscitate him.

"Upon entering the home, officers discovered a male and female deceased inside from gunshot wounds. The stalking suspect, 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, was the deceased male inside the home," the police said.

It added Khodakaramrezaei had reportedly listened to Sadeghi's podcast and started communicating with her. "The victim and suspect became friends, but when things escalated, she filed a no-contact order against him," the Richmond Police further said.

Days before the attack, Sadeghi and her husband filed asked a Washington state judge for a protection order against Khodakaramrezaei. The attacker was facing stalking and harassment charges filed on March 2, a report by Fox News on Friday said.

Redmond officers and detectives were familiar with the victim and residence because of the ongoing stalking investigation. Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe, meanwhile, said that the investigation would continue.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy. This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case," Lowe said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE