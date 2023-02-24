US plans to expand military training to Taiwanese armed forces

The United States is looking to expand the number of troops that help train Taiwanese forces, said Reuters quoting sources. This development has come just when US-China relations are strained.

Reuters reported in 2021 that a small number of US special operations forces have been rotating into Taiwan on a temporary basis to train their forces.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Pentagon was expected to increase that number in the coming months.

One of the officials said the exact number of increased troops was unclear, but the move was unrelated to recent tensions over the shootdown of a Chinese spy balloon which flew across the United States.

The balloon caused a political uproar in Washington and prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing that both countries had hoped would steady their rocky relations.

"We don't have a comment on specific operations, engagements, or training, but I would highlight that our support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People's Republic of China," a Pentagon spokesman said.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Friday, Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said he "didn't know" the source of the information about expanded training. He added Taiwan and the United States had a lot of military interaction, and declined further comment.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.