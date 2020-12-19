US planning to close last consulates in Russia

The Trump administration is planning to close the two remaining US consulates in Russia even as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office amid high tensions with Moscow.

The closures would leave the embassy in Moscow as the United States' last diplomatic mission in Russia.

According to CNN, the US will close its consulate in the far eastern city of Vladivostok and suspend operations at its post in Yekaterinburg -- citing a December 10 letter sent to Congress from the State Department.

The move comes in "response to ongoing staffing challenges for the US Mission in Russia in the wake of the 2017 Russian-imposed personnel cap on the US Mission and the resultant impasse with Russia over diplomatic visas," the report said, citing the letter.

Ten diplomats assigned to the consulates will reportedly be relocated to the US embassy in Moscow, while 33 local staff will lose their jobs.

"No action related to the Russian consulates in the United States is planned," CNN added.

It, however, remains unclear if the closures would happen before January 20, when President-elect Biden takes office.

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia was "pretty clearly" behind a devastating cyberattack on several US government agencies that security experts say could allow attackers unfettered access to critical IT systems and electric power grids.

Russia has denied any involvement in the cyberattacks.

