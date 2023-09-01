US: Pentagon launches website to provide information on UFOs

The Pentagon said on Thursday (August 31) that it launched a website to provide declassified information on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), which the government calls unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). A statement from the US Department of Defense (DoD) said, "This website will provide information, including photos and videos, on resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release."

The statement said that the website's other content includes reporting trends and a frequently asked questions (FAQs) section as well as links to official reports, transcripts, press releases, and other resources that the public may find useful. The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) would launch a secure reporting tool on the website to enable current and former American government employees, service members, or contractors with direct knowledge of government programs or activities to contact AARO directly to make a report.

AARO's website mentions details about UAP reporting trends, official UAP videos, FAQs, AARO mission overview and new releases. "We look forward to using this site to regularly update the public about AARO’s work and findings, and to provide a mechanism for UAP reporting," AARO Director Dr Seab Kripland said.

Dr Kripland added that since the AARO's establishment in July last year, the office has taken important steps to improve data collection, standardise reporting requirements, and mitigate the potential threats to safety and security posed by UAPs.

What are UAPs?

The government defines UAPs as 1) airborne objects that are not immediately identifiable; 2) trans-medium objects or devices and 3) submerged objects or devices that are not immediately identifiable and that display behaviour or performance characteristics.

The Department of Defense considers UAPs as sources of anomalous detections in one or more domains that are not yet attributable to known actors and that demonstrate behaviours that are not readily understood by sensors or observers.

