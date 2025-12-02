/US online sales hit record $44.2 billion during Thanksgiving holiday shopping: Report

Brushing off concerns over the economy, the US shoppers spent a whopping $14.5 billion on Cyber Monday, the last day of the five-day Thanksgiving shopping festival. The Black Friday sales stood at a record $11.8 billion. The consumer turned to Artificial intelligence powerd chatbots on online platforms to curate items and come up with the best offers.

The total online sales over the Thanksgiving weekend climbed to a record $44.2 billion, up from 7.7 per cent from last year at $41.1 billion, according to a report by Adobe Analytics, as reported by Reuters.

On the year's busiest shopping day, US online shopping saw an uptick of 9.1 per cent at Adobe Analytics report compared to last year.

Consumer turns to AI-powered chatbots

This year's Thanksgiving week also showcased a shifting trend in Consumer behaviour with increasing use of artificial intelligence as Americans relied on AI-powered chatbots to compare prices and track deals in categories like appliances, toys, video games and jewellery, the report said.

Online retail platforms like Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Target presented the shoppers with attractive discounts across categories, catering both to the affluent and budget-conscious customers.

AI-linked traffic to the retail sites registered a growth of 670 per cent on Cyber Monday, while during Black Friday it was up 805 per cent from the previous year, as per Adobe data.

“Buy now, pay later” usage surged to a record level on Cyber Monday, with consumers spending $1.03 billion online, a 4.2% increase from last year, as many looked for financial flexibility amid rising household costs.

Background on Thanksgiving shopping festival

The Thanksgiving shopping period in the United States traditionally begins on the fourth Thursday of November and extends into a five-day shopping festival that includes Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Sunday sales, and Cyber Monday.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on 27 November 2025, kicking off the five-day spree that runs through 1 December 2025, with retailers offering major nationwide discounts online and in stores.