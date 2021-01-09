US officials to open murder probe in Capitol police officer's death

US federal prosecutors are opening a murder investigation after a Capitol Police officer died Thursday in the aftermath of pro-Trump supporters' invasion of Congress.

According to a report in CNN, representatives for the Washington police department's homicide division is investigating alongside federal law enforcement agencies.

The officer, Brian Sicknick, was the fifth person to die after Trump supporters rioted at the US Capitol on Wednesday. The Republican president had summoned them to Washington for a rally and urged them to fight as lawmakers were meeting to certify his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The deaths also included some rioters.

Sicknick died on Thursday after being taken to a hospital following his collapse after he returned to his divisional office, the police said.

"The perpetrators of Officer Sicknick’s death must be brought to justice," US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in statement offering condolences to his family. She ordered flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in his honour.

US Capitol Police said "Sicknick was responding to the riots ... and was injured while physically engaging with protesters."

Sicknick suffered a stroke and was on life support before he died, a CBS News affiliate reported. He was a 12-year veteran of the force.

Trump, who initially praised his supporters, later condemned Wednesday's violence, saying rioters must be held accountable. A woman demonstrator was fatally shot by authorities, and three people died from medical emergencies.

