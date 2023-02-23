US officials alarmed over rise in loaded gun seizures across airports

Officials in America have expressed concern over the exponential rise of loaded guns being found in passenger bags during airport checkout.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), in 2022, 6,542 guns were found in carry-on bags—equivalent to 18 per day— at checkpoints, the highest ever. Texas and Georgia airports reported the most incidents.

Of them, 88 per cent of the guns caught last year were loaded, according to a graphic released by the TSA. In 2021, 5,972 guns were found.

Most of the travellers with guns at airports claimed that they forgot they had a gun with them, reports AP news agency.

"What we see in our checkpoints really reflects what we're seeing in society, and in society, there are more people carrying firearms nowadays," TSA administrator David Pekoske told the AP.

Two states contributed to six of the top 10 airports with firearm incidents last year. Three airports in Texas —Dallas, Houston, and Austin reported 833 cases in 2022.

Another 427 cases were reported by three airports in Florida —Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa.

The guns are confiscated based on different local and state laws. But TSA fines them as much as $14,950. Passengers if found violating the laws can lose their PreCheck status.

Even though passengers are allowed to carry unloaded firearms inside checked luggage, they are required tell the airline they intend to travel with weapons at check-in.

However, guns are not allowed in carry-on bags or passenger cabins, even if a passenger has a concealed weapon permit.

Experts point out that the trend of carrying loaded guns reflects the deep-rooted problems the country is facing.

