US offers condolence payments, relocation to kin of Afghans killed in botched drone attack

In an effort to compensate for the loss to the families of the victims killed in a botched drone attack in Afghanistan in August, the Pentagon has offered unspecified condolence payments and relocation to the United States.

In the attack on August 29, a US Hellfire missile struck a car driven by Zemerai Ahmadi, who had just pulled into the driveway of the Ahmadi family compound. Ahmadi was employed with Nutrition & Education International.

Watch: United States offers to compensate victims of US drone strike in Afghanistan

In all, 10 members of the family, including seven children, were killed in the strike carried out during the final days before US troops withdrew from the war-torn country.

The US Defence Department said it is committed to offer condolence payments. In a statement on Friday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the Defence Department was also working with the State Department to help surviving family members relocate to the United States.

Also Read: US President Joe Biden slammed for likening former Senator Dodd with one who would not 'disrespect a waitress'

According to Kirby, the matter arose in a virtual meeting on Thursday between Dr Colin Kahl, under secretary of defence for policy, and Dr Steven Kwon, founder and president of the non-profit group Nutrition & Education International.

"Dr Kahl reiterated Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin's commitment to the families, including offering ex-gratia condolence payments," Kirby said. The spokesman did not confirm how much money would be offered.

Also Read: Justice dept to ask Supreme Court to block Texas’ near-total abortion ban

During the meeting on Thursday, Kwon told Kahl that Ahmadi had work with NEI for many years, ‘providing care and lifesaving assistance for people facing high mortality rates in Afghanistan,' Kirby added.

(With inputs from agencies)