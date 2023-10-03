US: North Dakota state Senator Doug Larsen, family killed in plane crash

North Dakota State Senator Doug Larsen, his wife, and their two children died in a plane crash in Utah, the news agency Associated Press reported on Monday (Oct 2) citing Republican Majority Leader David Hogue. In a post shared on Facebook, the Grand County Sheriff’s Department said that the plane crashed on Sunday evening shortly after taking off from the Canyonlands Airfield about 24 kilometres north of Moab. The Department said that all four people on board the plane were killed.

Sharing an email only with fellow senators, David Hogue said, “I’m not sure where the bereavement starts with such a tragedy, but I think it starts with prayers for the grandparents, surviving stepchild of Senator Larsen, and extended family of Doug and Amy.”

"Hold your family close today,” Hogue added.

Crash being investigated, not yet known who was piloting plane

Sharing a post on X, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that the crash of the aircraft was being investigated, adding that a board investigator was expected to arrive at the scene to begin to document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses.

"Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot,” the NTSB added.

It is not yet known who was piloting the single-engine Piper plane. In December 2020, Larsen shared a Facebook post where he said that his wife had flown “her first flight as a pilot.” The post included a picture of a small, orange plane.

(With inputs from agencies)

