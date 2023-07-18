US: New special probe opened into fatal Tesla crash

United States' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday (July 18) that it was opening a fresh special crash investigation into a fatal accident involving a Tesla Model 3. The accident had taken place in California in the year 2018. It has been suspected that advanced driver assistance systems were in use when the accident took place.

Special crash investigations into more than three dozen tesla have been opened by the NHTSA since 2016. It is suspected that advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot were in use when these accidents occurred. Twenty crash deaths have been reported.

Reuters reported that Tesla did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

This is the first new special crash investigation open since March. Before that, the NHTSA had said that it was opening a new special investigation into February. This accident too, had taken place in California and involved a Tesla Model S.

The agency is also investigating a crash that involved a 2014 year model Tesla and a fire truck in Contra Costa County in California. The fire department reportedly said that the car struck on of its fire trucks and Tesla driver was dead at the scene.

This is not the end of the list, the NHTSA in December opened two new special investigations into crashes involving Tesla vehicles. Advanced driver assistance systems have suspected to have been used in this crash as well.

NHTSA typically opens more than 100 special crash investigations annually into emerging technologies and other potential auto safety issues that have, for instance, previously helped to develop safety rules on air bags.

In June, the federal agency upgraded to an engineering analysis its defect probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with driver assistance system Autopilot and involving crashes with parked emergency vehicles including fire trucks. That step was necessary before the agency could demand a recall.

(With inputs from agencies)

