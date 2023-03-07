US' new move on F-1 visas: How Indian students can benefit from premium processing of work authorisation

The US announced on Monday the premium processing of employment authorisation applications for certain categories for international students. The move is likely to benefit Indian students already in the US on F-1 visas seeking temporary employment directly related to their major area of study. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the premium processing of applications for OPT (optional practical training) from international students in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field or its extension.

The premium processing will start phase-wise from March 6 for certain categories and from April 3 for other categories.



"As previously announced, the expansion of premium processing is part of USCIS’ efforts to increase efficiency and reduce burdens to the overall immigration system, and is being implemented in a phased approach," USCIS said in a statement.

"The availability of premium processing for certain F-1 students, in addition to the ease of online filing, will streamline the immigration experience for a great many international students", USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou said in a statement.

The new online-filing procedures for Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service are now available to F-1 students who are seeking employment authorisation in the above-mentioned categories.

US’ premium processing of work authorisation applications: How will this move benefit Indian students in the US?

Indian students in the US who are already on F-1 student visas can now easily apply for jobs in their respective fields. Foreign students who have done their majors in any of the STEM subjects can apply for optional practical training (OPT). OPT is temporary employment that is directly related to an F-1 student’s major area of study.

Types of OPT

Pre-completion OPT: Students who have legally enrolled on a full-time basis for one full academic year at a college, university, or seminary that has been certified by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) to enrol F-1 students. You do not need to have had F-1 status for the one full academic year; you can satisfy the “one full academic year” requirement even if you had another non-immigrant status during that time.

Post-completion OPT: You may apply to participate in post-completion OPT after completing your studies. If you are authorised for post-completion OPT, you must work part-time (at least 20 hours per week) or full-time.

US’ premium processing of work authorisation applications: Important dates

Students requesting premium processing should not file before these dates:

March 6- USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests, filed either in paper form or online for certain F-1 students who already have a pending Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorisation, if they are filing under one of the following categories:



• (c)(3)(A) – Pre-Completion OPT;

• (c)(3)(B) – Post-Completion OPT; and

• (c)(3)(C) – 24-Month Extension of OPT for STEM students.



April 3- USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests, filed either via paper form or online, for F-1 students in the above categories when filed together with Form I-765.

USCIS has said it will reject premium processing requests for a pending Form I-765 if received before March 6 and will reject any premium processing request for an initial or concurrently filed Form I-765 that is received before April 3.



