US: Nearly every inmate at Alaska's biggest prison has contracted coronavirus

Almost every inmate held at the Alaska's largest prison has contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic hit the facility in November this year.

New data from the Alaska Department of Corrections (DOC) shows that Out of 1,236 total inmates at Goose Creek Correctional Center (GCCC), 1,115 have tested positive for COVID-19, the US media reported.

The correctional center near Anchorage reported its first case of Covid-19 in November. As of Monday, 112 cases were considered to be active, Gallagher said. More than 40% of the state’s total inmate population have contracted the disease and five prisoners have died statewide.

Prisons are one of the most high-risk environments for the spread of infectious disease because prisoners cannot social distance and depend on the prison for health and safety.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

(With inputs from agencies)