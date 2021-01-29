US names 2015 nuke deal negotiator Rob Malley as new envoy to Iran

The new US government, under President Joe Biden, has named Rob Malley as its special envoy to Iran.

Malley is known as the architect of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran -- one of the chief negotiators on the 2015 nuclear deal reached by Iran and world powers, under which Tehran was promised economic relief for major curbs in its contested nuclear programme.

The deal was reached under Barack Obama, when President Joe Biden was his number two.

Malley has been serving as head of the International Crisis Group, an independent non-governmental organisation focussed on conflict resolution.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is "building a dedicated team" to address Washington's relations with Iran, to be led by Malley, a State Department official said Friday.

Malley "brings to the position a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran's nuclear program," the State Department official said.

"The Secretary is confident he and his team will be able to do that once again."

In 2018, Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the 2015 accord, which was also signed by Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

The Trump administration deemed the deal not tough enough, and felt it should have also covered what it saw as Iran's "destabilising" activities in the Middle East. It slapped tough sanctions on Tehran.

This week, Blinken confirmed the new US administration's intention to rejoin the accord -- once Tehran meets its commitments.

Iran responded to the tough Trump-era sanctions by reducing its compliance with the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It wants Washington to make the first move.