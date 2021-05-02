US: Multiple people injured in Wisconsin casino shooting

Several people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at a casino hotel near Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night, an official said.

Melinda J Danforth, director of intergovernmental affairs for Oneida Nation, which runs the casino, said as many as seven or eight people may have been hit.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino.

There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172. We'll post information as it becomes available. — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021 ×

Bobbi Webster, a spokesperson, said Saturday evening that she didn't have information on how many were shot or their conditions. She said she also did not have confirmation that anyone had been arrested.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff's Office said they have no details on the casino incident.

Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

