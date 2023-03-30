US: Multiple fatalities feared after two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

Two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a routine training operation in the southeastern state of Kentucky on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear informed, warning of multiple fatalities.

The army crew members of the 101st Airborne Division were flying two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters around 10:00 PM ET (0200 GMT) in Kentucky's Trigg County airbase, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee border when the accident transpired.

"At approximately 10 p.m. yesterday two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky. The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred," US Army Fort Campbell said in a statement.

It added that the "status of the crew members" was unknown at the time. "The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families. More information will be released as it becomes available. The incident is under investigation."

According to local witnesses, the two choppers came incredibly low to the ground and after passing over some civilian houses, a loud bang could be heard. The exact cause of the crash is not known.

"We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected," tweeted Beshar.

Local reports have stated that the US military's Safety Investigation Team from the Combat Readiness Centre in Alabama will be dispatching its representatives to the scene to ascertain the cause of the crash.

The weather conditions at the time of the crash were pristine with light to no wind.

(With inputs from agencies)