Amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States over over Tehran's violent crackdown on nationwide protests, airspace closures, Washington is moving its battleship USS Abraham Lincoln, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier and three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers from the South China Sea to the Middle East, reported News Nation on Wednesday (Jan 14).

At typical cruising speeds, the transit across the Indian Ocean to the Arabian Sea is reportedly going to take about a week to position itself in the U.S. Central Command area.

However, there hasn't been any confirmation or any official statement by the US authorities, military in this regard so far.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The battleship USS Abraham Lincoln, till recently in the waters of South China Sea was conducting routine operations including F-35C flight ops and live-fire drills.

In recent days, the POTUS has spoken about coming to the aid of protesters in Iran, even posting on Truth Social, "HELP IS ON ITS WAY", while threatening "strong action" over Tehran's violent crackdown on nationwide protests.

Trump drops cryptic post

Trump on Wednesday (Jan 14) offered a cryptic assessment of Iran’s future, suggesting the country’s clerical government could fall under the weight of mass protests that have rocked the nation for the past 18 days. However, he stopped short of backing any single opposition figure to take the current President Masoud Pezeshkian-led government's place. This comes as Trump announced that he had been told Iran's security forces had stopped killing protesters. He also said that he would "watch it and see" before deciding if US military intervention was still needed.

Speaking to news agency Reuters at the Oval Office, Trump said it was “possible” the government in Tehran could fall under the pressure of weeks of unrest that have rocked the country and reportedly left thousands dead in a violent crackdown.