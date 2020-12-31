US 'most prolific serial killer' Samuel Little dies

The United States' most prolific serial killer according to the FBI, Samuel Little, died in California aged 80 on Wednesday.

Little confessed to 93 murders -- mostly of women -- carried out between 1970 and 2005. The former boxer's victims were mostly drug addicts and prostitutes.

It's, however, said his coast-to-coast killing spree went undetected for decades.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has so far confirmed Little's involvement in at least 50 of the deaths, and described all his other claims as "credible." He died in hospital early Wednesday, with Los Angeles coroners yet to determine the cause of death, the California Department of Corrections said in a statement.

US media reports recently said he suffered heart disease and diabetes.

Little was serving three consecutive life-without-parole sentences, after being jailed in 2014.

Also known as Samuel McDowell, Little stood 6ft 3in (1.9m) tall and typically knocked out his victims with powerful punches before strangling them, leaving no obvious signs of homicide such as stab marks or bullet wounds.

That factor combined with the victims' backgrounds meant many of the deaths were attributed to drug overdoses or accidents, as well as natural causes.

Little's criminal record began in 1956 with arrests for shoplifting, fraud, drugs and breaking and entering. He was accused of murdering women in Mississippi and Florida in the early 1980s but was not convicted.