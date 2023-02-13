US: Mississippi grocery store shooting leaves one dead, five injured; investigation underway

In Louisville, Mississippi, a shooting took place on Sunday (February 13) afternoon in front of a grocery shop, leaving one person dead and five others injured. Devonte McMillian, 23, of Louisville, was identified as the deceased victim by Winston County Deputy Coroner Blake Sheets. McMillian was declared dead at a Jackson hospital, according to WTVA-TV.

In addition to McMillian, two additional people with serious injuries were taken to the hospital. Three patients received less serious injuries that were treated elsewhere, as reported by the Associated Press. Jackson, the state capital of Mississippi, is located about 95 miles (153 km) northeast of Louisville.

As per the Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness, there could be several suspects in the shooting, some of whom are thought to be minors. On Sunday night, at least one suspect was in police custody.

In a statement posted to social media, Louisville Mayor Will Hill said law enforcement will continue investigating the incident.

“Today’s tragedy due to gun violence fills me, as I am sure you, with many emotions,” Hill wrote. “We as a community have grown weary of the repeated concerns and effects of gun violence, especially its impact on our youth,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)