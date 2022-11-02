US midterm elections: Biden targets DeSantis, Marco Rubio during campaign rally in Florida

US President Joe Biden campaigned for Charlie Crist, the Florida Democratic candidate for governor, on Tuesday and warned Florida voters that 'Democracy is on the ballot' ahead of midterm elections due to be held next week. Charlie is up against Ron DeSantis, the state's incumbent Republican governor.

The president targetted DeSantis and said that he was just another version of former President Donald Trump and criticized him for “demonizing the LGBTQ population.” “This to me is one of the most important races in the country,” Biden said. “Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate.”

Biden was also garnering support for US Representative Val Demings, a Democrat seeking a Senate seat held by Republican Marco Rubio.

During his visit, Biden focused on federal programs for elderly people and the less well-to-do. He told the people that the current group of GOP candidates “ain’t your father’s Republican party”. He also attended a rally at Florida Memorial University, a historically Black university.

He also took the opportunity to slam the Republicans for mocking the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Biden questioned the political assault and criticised the Republicans by saying “nobody in that party condemns it for exactly what it is.”

Biden's approval rating lingers below 40 per cent as he tries to show his might in a state he lost to Trump in 2020. Since DeSantis is said to be considering running for president in 2024, his visit to Florida was also seen as a test of whether Biden can turn the tables around for the Democrats.

While Biden has not made his plans for 2024 clear yet, Trump is widely believed to stand up for the presidency once again.

Biden is also set to campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Democratic strategists are worried that Florida might be tilting towards the Republicans, and they are hoping to change that by taking up issues like purported risks to popular health and retirement benefit programs.

White House had recently lowered its optimism about the midterm elections, and officials are concerned that they might now lose control of both the houses. Amid rising inflastion, several polls suggest that Democrats have lost the edge in several states.

If the Democrats lose control of both the houses, Biden's remaining tenure as president will become a tough one. Republicans are expected to block legislation on family leave, abortion, policing and other Biden priorities.

(With inputs from agencies)