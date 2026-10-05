/US Marine's arrest in alleged murder of woman on Okinawa island sparks outrage in Japan

In the latest criminal case involving US military personnel on the Okinawa island of Japan, where there is heavy presence of American troop, a US marine was arrested by the police on charges of robbing and killing a woman, said officials on Sunday. The 20-year-old Marine stationed at the Futenma Air Station was arrested on suspicion of killing a 39-year-old local woman at a hotel in Naha, Okinawa's capital city, and taking her wallet and backpack.

The woman's body was found in her hotel room and she appeared to have been strangled, reported Kyodo News agency.

Security camera footage scanned by the police showed a man likely to be the suspect entering the hotel with the woman and leaving alone. The suspect was spotted walking alone on a street in Naha’s entertainment district late Saturday by an officer, who then arrested him.

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The incident has led to widespread rage across the country, particularly in Okinawa that house US military base.

“The case deals a major shock and adds fear to the Okinawans who have already been forced to live next to U.S. bases,” newly elected Okinawa Gov. Genta Koja said speaking to reporters on the incident.

“It is absolutely unforgivable and we are outraged. I must say, discipline and troop education are not working at all,” Koja said further pointing to the measures taken by US military in response to previous criminal cases.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi taking to X wrote “The occurrence of the heinous crime is extremely regrettable." She further said that her government has strongly protested to the U.S. side and demanded maximum cooperation in the investigation and tougher discipline for US service members.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi summoned US Ambassador to Japan George Glass to his office and conveyed “outrage," the ministry said in a statement.