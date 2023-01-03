Former US Marine Daniel Duggan received $100,000 to train Chinese pilots, indictment alleges

Former US Marine pilot Daniel Duggan has been accused by the US government of taking more than $100,000 to teach Chinese pilots how to land on aircraft carriers. According to an unsealed indictment filed in the US District of Columbia, he received 12 payments of either $9,900 or $9,500. The receipts often carried the words “personal development training” on them.

The indictment further alleges that an unnamed China-based business made the payments and “acquired military equipment and technical data for the PRC government and military”, according to the US government.

US authorities believe Duggan provided “aviation services in China”. Duggan is also known by the names Ding San Xing, Din San Qing, DSQ or Ivan.

The 54-year-old, in an email in September 2012, allegedly wrote that “he hoped his children would be set for life as a result”. This was while he was in China during which time he also negotiated the terms of his service.

The accusation against Duggan is that he trained Chinese pilots at a test flying academy in South Africa. The academy reportedly required teachers to have “knowledge and experience in naval aviation meeting Nato standards”.

The indictment also alleges that Duggan negotiated directly with a Chinese national about providing additional services to a state-owned entity.

“These services included the evaluation of military pilot trainees, testing of naval aviation-related equipment, and instructions on tactics, techniques and procedures associated with launching from and landing on a naval aircraft carrier,” the indictment said.

“Neither Duggan nor any of his coconspirators applied for a license from the United States government to provide defence services to any foreign nationals.”

He now faces four charges that include, conspiracy to defraud the United States by conspiracy to unlawfully export defense services to China, conspiracy to launder money, and two counts of violating the arms export control act and international traffic in arms regulations.

Duggan was earlier arrested by Australian federal police in a New South Wales town on October 21 following a request by the FBI. A request to extradite Duggan to the US to face charges was also approved in December.

His lawyer, Dennis Miralis, had earlier said that he will fight any extradition request and that his client maintains that he is innocent.

“He denies having breached any US law, any Australian law, any international law,” Miralis said in December.

