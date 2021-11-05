US mandates compulsory Covid jabs or weekly tests for private sector workers from January

The Biden administration has mandated that citizens working in companies with 100 or more employees will need to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4 or get tested for the virus on a weekly basis.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations will force the companies to require that unvaccinated workers test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week and wear a mask while in the workplace.

The requirements will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses, although it is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.

The order has asked employers to provide paid leave to employees who are getting themselves vaccinated.

OSHA said companies that fail to comply with the regulations could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

Also read | COVID-19 vaccine for children: US gives final nod to Pfizer jabs for 5-11 age group

Further, the United States administration issued regulations requiring all healthcare workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to be vaccinated by January 4. The rule will apply to more than 17 million workers.

Those workers will not have an option for testing — they will need to be vaccinated, the order states.

The requirements will not apply to people who work at home or outdoors.

Also read | US studying cases of heart inflammation among youngsters who received Covid jabs

US President Joe Biden sought to frame the issue as a simple choice between getting more people vaccinated or prolonging the pandemic.

“While I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good,” he said Thursday in a statement.

Biden said his encouragement for businesses to impose mandates and his own previous requirements for the military and federal contractors have helped reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans over 12 from 100 million in late July to about 60 million now.

Those measures, he said, have not led to mass firings or worker shortages, adding that vaccines have been required before to fight other diseases.

(With inputs from agencies)