US: Man shoots two cheerleaders after one mistakenly got into wrong car

A man named Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. has been arrested in Austin, Texas for shooting two cheerleaders after one of them mistakenly got into the wrong car.

According to a police statement, the incident took place in the parking lot of HEB - a supermarket chain. The officers arrived at the lot around 12:15 AM on Tuesday after receiving reports of shots being fired.

"Information suggests that an altercation occurred in the parking lot of HEB, and multiple shots were fired into a vehicle. Two occupants of the vehicle were struck by gunfire," read the statement released.

"One victim was treated and released on scene. The other sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by helicopter, where they remain in critical condition."

Woodlands Elite, a local cheerleading company informed that four of its cheerleaders were involved in the accident. They have been identified as Payton, Keyona, Heather and Genesis. The cheerleaders had been using the parking lot as a carpool zone. The company has reportedly started a GoFundMe page to bear the medical expenses of the employees.

Cheerleader Heather Roth in an Instagram Live revealed that she alongside her three friends arrived at the lot just after midnight, There, she opened the door to a car she thought was hers but saw Tello Rodriguez. Despite apologising and quickly retreating to her friend's car, the shooter started firing his gun. While a bullet grazed Roth, Payton Washington was shot in the leg and back.

The police confirmed that Payton was shot twice and is currently in critical condition, undergoing operations in the intensive care unit.

Afterwards, the detectives and crime units worked through the night and managed to nab Tello Rodriguez who was taken into custody and charged with Deadly Conduct, a third-degree felony.

"This is still an active investigation. Additional or enhanced charges may be filed," the officers added.

Not the first incident

Last week, a Black teen was shit by a homeowner in the state of Missouri after he rang the doorbell by mistake. 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was out to pick up his brothers from a friend's house when the incident transpired.

The homeowner, said to be an octogenarian white man shot Yarl twice in the head and arm, according to police reports.

“Ralph Yarl was picking up his younger brothers when he mistakenly rang the doorbell at the wrong house. A man shot Ralph twice and now he’s in critical condition. His family needs support during this tragedy,” tweeted Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Yarl and his family.

(With inputs from agencies)