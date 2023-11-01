LIVE TV
ugc_banner

US: Man arrested for a Halloween murder committed 41 years ago

Seymour, IndianaEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 01, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Representative image. In conversations with a psychiatrist, the boy said he had had a fight with a classmate the day before and wanted to "punish him in some way" by committing the killing in front of him, the prosecutor said. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The murder had taken place in the year 1982. The case had gone cold and no one was arrested, till now

Police in Indiana, USA have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with a Halloween murder case which was unsolved for 41 years, say reports in US media. Ronald Anderson, the arrested person is accused of killing Clifford Smith (24) on October 31, 1982. The arrest was made on Tuesday night (October 31). The police have released information about the case that had previously gone cold.

Smith's wife reportedly filed a missing persons report on November 4, 1982. His body was later found near a river in Rockford, Indiana. It was found that he had died of a shotgun wound to his head. The case went cold and no arrests were made until now.

Sgt Kip Main of the Indiana State Police took over the case in 2015. The police had, in past, had even spoken with Anderson shortly after Smith's death and later on but wasn't arrested

trending now

Sgt Kip Main of the Indiana State Police took over the case in 2015. He took a look at the investigation anew and conducted fresh interviews.

"Information gathered during the investigation indicated that Anderson was responsible for the death of Smith," said the police statement.

It was reportedly revealed during the fresh investigation that Anderson was at a house in Seymour, Indiana. He left the house in a vehicle with Smith. Before leaving, Anderson had taken a shotgun from the house. Clifford Smith was never seen alive after that. Police say that Anderson even returned to the house to hand-back the shotgun and then left "to hide potential evidence."

Anderson was arrested on Tuesday from his home located on the east side of Seymour. He has been taken to jail and is due to appear in court.

"The Indiana State Police is committed to solving previously unsolved cases to provide closure to the family and to make an arrest so those responsible for these crimes are held accountable and prosecuted in court," said the police in the statement.

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

RELATED

Serbia's Vucic dissolves parliament, sets snap vote for Dec 17

'Felt like end of world': Survivors share tragic story as Israeli strikes rock Gaza refugee camp

‘Disturbing,’ Infant mortality rate shoots 3% up in US in 2022, highest in two decades