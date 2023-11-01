US: Man arrested for a Halloween murder committed 41 years ago

Police in Indiana, USA have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with a Halloween murder case which was unsolved for 41 years, say reports in US media. Ronald Anderson, the arrested person is accused of killing Clifford Smith (24) on October 31, 1982. The arrest was made on Tuesday night (October 31). The police have released information about the case that had previously gone cold.

Smith's wife reportedly filed a missing persons report on November 4, 1982. His body was later found near a river in Rockford, Indiana. It was found that he had died of a shotgun wound to his head. The case went cold and no arrests were made until now.

Sgt Kip Main of the Indiana State Police took over the case in 2015. The police had, in past, had even spoken with Anderson shortly after Smith's death and later on but wasn't arrested

Sgt Kip Main of the Indiana State Police took over the case in 2015. He took a look at the investigation anew and conducted fresh interviews.

"Information gathered during the investigation indicated that Anderson was responsible for the death of Smith," said the police statement.

Also Read | FDA weighs risks and benefits of CRISPR therapy for sickle cell disease

It was reportedly revealed during the fresh investigation that Anderson was at a house in Seymour, Indiana. He left the house in a vehicle with Smith. Before leaving, Anderson had taken a shotgun from the house. Clifford Smith was never seen alive after that. Police say that Anderson even returned to the house to hand-back the shotgun and then left "to hide potential evidence."

Also Read | US consumer confidence hits a five-month low

Anderson was arrested on Tuesday from his home located on the east side of Seymour. He has been taken to jail and is due to appear in court.