US: Man accused of beheading father, posting video on YouTube. What does it say about content monitoring?

A graphic 14-minute video video of a man purportedly beheading his father was posted on YouTube and stayed there for several hours, putting into question the social media giant's content monitoring abilities. The incident occurred in Pennsylvania, where a 32-year-old man identified as Justin Mohn now faces charges of first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after beheading his father, Michael.

The video, reminiscent of the horrific beheading videos posted by Islamic State terrorists nearly a decade ago, remained online for about five hours.

Critics are now asking questions about the effectiveness of moderation practices on popular platforms like YouTube, owned by Big Tech giant Alphabet Inc.

Significantly, the incident occurred even as CEOs of Meta, TikTok, and other social media giants testified before federal lawmakers addressing concerns about child safety online.

YouTube did not participate in that hearing.

The video from Pennsylvania follows a series of similarly distressing clips that have surfaced on social media in recent years, including live-streamed domestic mass shootings and violence from various locations worldwide.

YouTube, in response to the incident, stated that the video was removed, Mohn's channel deleted, and efforts were underway to track and remove any re-uploads.

Also watch | Meta, Instagram, TikTok CEOs face tough questions on child safety online × The platform employs a combination of artificial intelligence and human moderators for content monitoring, but questions remain about the effectiveness of these measures in addressing new or unusual forms of graphic content.

Experts suggest that while AI plays a crucial role, human moderators are essential, particularly when dealing with violent and graphic videos that may present unprecedented challenges.

The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, comprising tech companies collaborating to prevent the spread of such content, alerted its members about the video roughly 40 minutes after midnight on January 31, Associated Press reported.

After YouTube, beheading video remained on X

But the video had already spread to another social media platform X, where it remained for at least seven hours, accumulating 20,000 views.

What does it mean?

The entire row underscores the need for improved coordination among social media companies and their efforts to restrict the dissemination of violent content.