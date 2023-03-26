US: Lawmakers to press on with legislation to deal with TikTok issue

US House Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that US lawmakers are going ahead with legislation that will address worries over TikTok. He accused China of having access to user data of the popular video-sharing app. Calls to ban TikTok in the US are growing. US-government has already banned use of TikTok on government-owned devices.

TikTok is owned by China-based company ByteDance.

"The House will be moving forward with legislation to protect Americans from the technological tentacles of the Chinese Communist Party," McCarthy said on Twitter.

It's very concerning that the CEO of TikTok can't be honest and admit what we already know to be true—China has access to TikTok user data.



The House will be moving forward with legislation to protect Americans from the technological tentacles of the Chinese Communist Party. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 26, 2023 ×

On Thursday, TiKTok CEO Shou Zi appeared before US House Committee for about five hours. He was grilled by lawmakers from the Democratic as well as Republican parties.

TikTok has about 150 million users in America

In Thursday's hearing, the TikTok CEO was asked if of the app, has spied on Americans at Beijing's request. Chew answered, "No."

Republican Representative Neal Dunn then referenced the company's disclosure in December that some China-based employees at ByteDance improperly accessed TikTok user data of two journalists and were no longer employed by the company. He repeated his question about whether ByteDance was spying.

"I don't think that spying is the right way to describe it," Chew said. He went on to describe the reports as involving an "internal investigation" before being cut off.

McCarthy, a Republican, said in a tweet on Sunday, "It's very concerning that the CEO of TikTok can't be honest and admit what we already know to be true — China has access to TikTok user data."

The company says it has spent more than $1.5 billion on data security efforts under the name "Project Texas" which currently has nearly 1,500 full-time employees and is contracted with Oracle Corp to store TikTok’s U.S. user data.

Rather than appease lawmakers' concerns, Chew's appearance before Congress on Thursday "actually increased the likelihood that Congress will take some action," Representative Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, the Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, told ABC News on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.