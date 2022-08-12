US lawmakers question how safe Elon Musk's Tesla is, ask NHTSA about its probes into crashes

Two US lawmakers who chair subcommittees monitoring auto safety have requested a briefing from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the agency's investigations into collisions involving Tesla Inc's electric vehicles equipped with Autopilot and advanced driver assistance systems.

Reuters reports that as per a letter that it has been privy to, writing to the federal auto safety regulator, Democrats US Senator Gary Peters and Representative Jan Schakowsky expressed their concern about the "troubling safety issues" uncovered by federal investigations and recent reporting at Tesla.

Watch | Tesla made up nearly 70% of assisted-driving crashes in last year

Given the growing incidence of fatalities from Tesla automobiles colliding with tractor trailers, the legislators questioned "has NHTSA considered opening a defect investigation into this issue?"

Since 2016, the NHTSA has launched 38 special investigations into accidents involving Tesla vehicles and cases where the use of cutting-edge driver aid technologies like Autopilot was suspected. 19 persons lost their lives in these Tesla-related investigations that are being investigated.

Also read | Are children at risk from Elon Musk's self-driving technology? Group claims software will 'mow' kids down

"Does NHTSA strike a balance between investigative thoroughness and addressing urgent, emerging risks to motor vehicle safety?" the letter asked. It also questioned whether the organisation has the resources necessary to thoroughly examine advanced driver assistance systems.

Of late, many questions have been raised about Elon Musk's Tesla and its auto-driving technology. Recently, a safe technology advocacy group Dawn Project also voiced concerns regarding the software. The group claims that Teslas "will indiscriminately mow down children" and launched an ad campaign urging the public to pressure Congress into banning Tesla's auto-driving technology.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.