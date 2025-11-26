/US lawmaker ask Trump to take action and confront Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir over transnational repression

The US Congress is pushing the Trump administration to confront Pakistan’s military leadership. This move comes after a transnational repression, which includes intimidation targeting pro-democracy Pakistani activists living in the States. Highlighting the matter were Democratic Party representatives Greg Casar and Pramila Jayapal. The representatives penned a letter urging the administration to take cognisance of the matter and also hold the Pakistani leadership accountable. It also notes that the actions need to be addressed, as the situation is spilling beyond the country's borders. It is also backed by Pakistani-American groups, viz. Community Alliance for Peace and Justice and the Coalition to Change US Policy on Pakistan (CUSP).