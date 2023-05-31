US lashes out at Kosovo after ethnic Serb clashes involving NATO troops

The United States on Tuesday (May 30) slammed Kosovo for forcibly trying to install ethnic Albanian mayors in towns of Kosovo. The move, vehemently opposed by local ethnic Serbs, who make majority in these towns and who had boycotted the elections, led to clahes with NATO soldiers. About 30 soldiers were injured. The election to choose the mayors, boycotted by Serbs had seen voter turnout of 3.5 per cent. Serbs here do not see ethnic Albanian mayors to be their real representatives.

The US expelled Kosovo from an ongoing US-led military exercise in Europe. US Ambassador in Kosovan capital Pristina, Jeffrey Hovenier made the announcement.

"For Kosovo, this exercise is over," Hovenier told in comments to local media in Pristina.

US is the among the biggest international backers of Kosovo and had supported its independence from Serbia in 2008. The expulsion from military exercise is being as the first US step to indicate Kosovo that all in not well in the current scenario.

The US ambassador also threatened Kosovo with an unprecedented move to end diplomatic support and stop international lobbying for recognition of the Balkan nation.

Serbia's allies, Russia and China hace refused to recognise Kosovo so far. This had kept the nation from having a seat at the United Nations.

"You don’t find a lot of enthusiasm on the part of the United States to respond to Kosovo’s other interests, such as engaging in non recognisers or working actively to advance Kosovo’s European or Euro-Atlantic trajectory," Hovenier said.

The US ambassador added that "the actions taken by the government of Kosovo ... have created this crisis atmosphere in the north".

"We have asked prime minister Kurti very directly to take immediate steps to achieve de-escalation in the north. He has not been responsive to those requests," Hovenier said. The clashes Kosovan government, on Monday sought to install the ethnic Albanian mayors using police force. The clashed erupted soon. The NATO troops had to intervene and control the crowd using shields and baton. Molotov cocktails were hurled at the NATO troops.

A total of 30 peacekeepers -- 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians -- were wounded in the clashes, according to a KFOR press release.

Among the protesters, 52 were injured, three of them "seriously", while five Serbs were arrested for taking part in the clashes.

