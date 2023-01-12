US labor board backs employees in Amazon union vote

The US National Labor Board (NLRB) on Wednesday (January 11), threw out Amazon's objections to landmark unionization vote by its workers in warehouse.

The federal agency tossed out the arguments put forth by Amazon against the 2022 vote at its warehouse in Staten Island, New York, and said in a statement that the company "must now begin bargaining in good faith with the union or may request a review" of its decision by the end of January.

In March last year, Amazon employees voted overwhelmingly to join Amazon Labor Union (ALU). The company, however, claimed that union had intimidated the workers and that the local NLRB office had facilitated its victory.

"This is a huge moment for the labor movement," ALU vice president Derrick Palmer tweeted, adding: "we will continue fighting for a better contract for all Amazon workers across the world."

An Amazon spokesperson said the company intends to appeal.

"We knew it was unlikely that the NLRB Regional Office would rule against itself," spokesperson Kelly Nantel told AFP.

"As we've said since the beginning, we don’t believe this election process was fair, legitimate, or representative of the majority of what our team wants."