US labels a drug as 'emerging threat' for the first time

The United States for the first time, has designated xylazine, a drug, as an "emerging threat". The drug is commonly known as 'tranq'. The US government has asked the Congress for funding in order to fight the drug that is increasingly being linked to surge in overdose deaths.

"This is the first time in our nation's history that a substance is being designated as an emerging threat by any administration," said Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer and it is used by vets to sedate large animals such as deer and horses.

Though not approved for use in humans, xylazine is mixed with fentanyl, cocaine or heroin and known by street name 'tranq', as per US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Xylazine consumption can result in lowered blood pressure and critically low levels of heart rate. It can also cause skin ulcers and abscesses. This may further lead to amputation.

Gupta said the federal government will publish a plan within 90 days on ways to combat the overdose scourge caused by xylazine, also known as the "zombie drug."

The plan would look at increasing testing capacity, withdrawal management, treatment protocols and attacking the supply chain of illicit xylazine, he said.

"President Biden remains committed to beating the overdose crisis," Gupta said. "We need support from Congress for this and we'll continue to work with members of both parties on this urgent issue."

(With inputs from agencies)

