US judge says Elon Musk can use whistleblower claims, but rejects delaying Twitter trial

In the United States, a judge ruled on Wednesday (September 7) that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk can use the whistleblower's claims in his legal case against Twitter.

However, Musk cannot delay the trial over his attempt to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media giant. After this, the shares of Twitter rose about four per cent in early Wednesday trading to $40.15.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery wrote, "I am convinced that even four weeks’ delay would risk further harm to Twitter." The five-day trial is due to go ahead beginning October 17 in the Delaware court.

Meanwhile, Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, in a statement: "We are hopeful that winning the motion to amend takes us one step closer to the truth coming out in that courtroom."

Recently, a whistleblower revealed that Twitter security issues are a major threat to the personal data of users and also national security.

In the aftermath of the explosive claims, Musk's legal team argued on Tuesday that they needed time to investigate the claims by whistleblower Peiter Zatko, known as "Mudge". The team wanted to delay the five-day trial.

But Twitter attorneys argued that the request by Musk's team was just a way to delay the process and derail the takeover.

McCormick said Musk's side would be permitted "only incremental discovery" to follow up on the new allegations in light of the need for a speedy resolution of the case.

McCormick said, "The longer the delay until trial, the greater the risk of irreparable harm to Twitter."

She also noted that the company has suffered employee attrition while it "has been forced for months to manage under the constraints of a repudiated merger agreement."

Notably, Zatko has been represented by Whistleblower Aid and its founder John Tye had told CNN that Zatko has not been in contact with Musk.

