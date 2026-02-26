/US judge rules Trump's 'third country' deportations 'not legal' but pauses order for 15 days: What's happening

In a big decision, a US federal judge ruled on Wednesday (Feb 25) that the Trump administration policy of deporting undocumented immigrants to countries that are not their own is “unlawful.” District Judge Brian Murphy announced the verdict on "third-country deportations" but put his ruling on hold for 15 days to allow the government to file an appeal. Notably, the district judge Murphy is an appointee of Democratic president Joe Biden, previously sought to block the deportation of a group of migrants to war-torn South Sudan but was overruled by the conservative-dominated Supreme Court. It must also be noted that in June 2025, the Supreme Court had temporarily allowed these deportations even as legal proceedings were ongoing in lower courts.

Trump, during his campaign for US presidential elections had promised to take action against undocumented immigrants. After coming to power, his administration has also targeted those immigrants who were granted protection from being sent to their home countries due to fears of persecution. The US has reportedly reached agreements with nearly a dozen nations to accept deportees. Moreover, the US has also paid approximately $32 million to five countries namely El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Eswatini, and Palau to accept roughly 300 deportees.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the judgement?