A military judge presiding at Guantanamo Bay has determined that one of the five individuals accused in connection with the 9/11 attacks is not mentally fit for a trial that could potentially result in the death penalty.

This decision comes after extensive medical evaluations, which found that al-Shibh is suffering from severe psychological disorders, rendering him incapable of participating in the legal proceedings, reported BBC.

Ramzi bin al-Shibh, one of the five defendants in the 9/11 case, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) along with associated psychotic features and a delusional disorder.

His legal counsel has consistently maintained that their client was subjected to torture by the CIA, alleging that he suffered immensely during his captivity.

A crucial factor in this decision is the assessment conducted by a medical board of doctors, who determined that al-Shibh's mental state had deteriorated to the point of delusion and psychosis.

This assessment, which was reported to the trial judge in late August, concluded that al-Shibh was incapable of comprehending the nature of the legal proceedings against him or cooperating intelligently in his defence, reported the BBC.

Consequently, al-Shibh has been removed from the proceedings, while the other four defendants, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, believed to be the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, are expected to proceed with their trial as scheduled.

Background of the accused

Ramzi bin al-Shibh, a 51-year-old Yemeni national, was arrested in Pakistan in September 2002 and subsequently transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006.

His legal team has persistently alleged that he suffered severe mistreatment, including what the CIA referred to as "enhanced interrogation techniques," which encompassed sleep deprivation, waterboarding, and physical abuse.

Al-Shibh's mental state has been a concern since his first court appearance in 2008, marked by disruptive outbursts during hearings.

Allegations against al-Shibh

Al-Shibh is accused of playing a role in organising the al-Qaeda cell in Hamburg, Germany, responsible for hijacking one of the passenger jets that crashed into the World Trade Centre in New York on September 11, 2001.

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp, established in 2002 by then-President George W. Bush in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks, has been a source of controversy and criticism.

Critics argue that the camp symbolises excesses in the "war on terror," citing interrogation methods that are considered tantamount to torture and the prolonged detention of individuals without trial.