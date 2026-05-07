A US judge on Wednesday (May 6) released a purported suicide note allegedly written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein weeks before he died in a New York jail cell. According to Epstein’s former cellmate, the handwritten note was discovered inside a book after an earlier alleged suicide attempt by the disgraced financier, weeks before his death in August 2019. "They investigated me for months -- Found NOTHING!!!" the note states on lined paper. "It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye."

The message ends with the words, “Watcha want me to do -- Bust out cryin!! No fun -- NOT WORTH IT!!” The letter had remained sealed for years as part of the cellmate’s criminal case. However, Judge Kenneth Karas of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered its release following a request by The New York Times. Although the authenticity of the note has not been officially verified, its publication comes amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding Epstein’s death while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

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Authorities ruled Epstein’s death a suicide, but continued controversy over jail security failures and missing surveillance footage has fueled skepticism about the official findings. Epstein was first found injured in his jail cell in late July 2019 in what officials described as a failed suicide attempt.