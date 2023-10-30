US judge reimposes Donald Trump gag order in 2020 election interference case

In the United States, a federal judge on Sunday (Oct 29) reinstated a gag order against former president Donald Trump in the election interference case.

US District Judge Tanya S Chutkan issued the gag order, which was basically back in effect as the judge ended the pause on the order.

The judge had granted an administrative stay so that Trump's defence team could pursue an appeal. Until then the gag order was on hold.

US media outlets reported that Special Counsel Jack Smith's team asked for the gag order to "protect the integrity of the trial and the jury pool" from being influenced by Trump's statements about the case, which was filed in US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The former president said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that "The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech. NOT CONSTITUTIONAL! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN…"

Chutkan's gag order read: "Testimony cited by the government demonstrates that when Defendant has publicly attacked individuals, including on matters related to this case, those individuals are consequently threatened and harassed."

Trump has repeatedly claimed that this and other state and civil cases against him are part of President Joe Biden's attempts to obstruct his bid to win the Republican presidential nomination. He doesn't provide any supporting evidence.

Watch: Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meet in San Francisco? × Meanwhile, Chutkan has stated that Trump is free to keep sharing that viewpoint as long as it is not related to anything covered by the gag order.

Trump has frequently argued, without evidence, that this and other state and civil cases against him are part of attempts by President Joe Biden to thwart his effort to return to the White House as the probable Republican presidential nominee next year. Chutkan has said he can continue to express that opinion as subject matter that is outside the scope of the gag order.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE