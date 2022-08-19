US: Judge blocks prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s abortion ban

Following two days of witness evidence from abortion specialists, providers, and the state's chief medical officer, a Michigan court on Friday barred county prosecutors from going forward with their plans to enforce the state's 1931 ban on abortion.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned by the US Supreme Court earlier this month, the Texas Court of Appeals stated earlier this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and may enforce the law.

Following a request from attorneys for Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and hours after the August 1 appeals court ruling, Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham issued a restraining order against the county prosecutors, as reported by CBS news.

Republicans in Kent, Jackson, and Macomb counties have stated that they should be authorised to enforce the 1931 legislation, despite the fact that the majority of prosecutors in counties with abortion facilities have said they will not enforce the prohibition.

Before issuing the preliminary injunction, Cunningham heard to arguments Wednesday and Thursday in Pontiac. This is intended to make abortion lawful throughout the state until the Michigan Supreme Court or voters may decide in the autumn.

After the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Michigan passed a law in 1931 outlawing abortion in all circumstances besides those involving the mother's life. In May, Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ordered a preliminary injunction that prevented the dormant ban from retroactively takin

Later, the state Court of Appeals ruled that the preliminary injunction only extended to the office of the attorney general, which opened the door for county prosecutors to charge providers with a felony.

Having county prosecutors determine whether to enforce the 1931 ban would lead to uncertainty and push many providers to stop offering abortions, according to attorneys for Whitmer and Democratic prosecutors.

"We can't expect doctors to read the minds of a prosecutor and to try to figure out what a prosecutor thinks that life saving exception means. That is precisely what would happen if the preliminary injunction is not issued," Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said during closing arguments Thursday.

In closing remarks, David Kallman, a lawyer for two Republican county prosecutors, argued that granting a preliminary injunction isn't the best way to amend the law.

"It's the right of all the people of the state of Michigan to weigh in and vote or go through their representatives and do it through the proper legislative and elected process to change a law," Kallman said.

The future of abortion access in Michigan is anticipated to be determined by a ballot measure that collected 753,759 valid signatures in July and sought to incorporate abortion rights into the state constitution. The state's Board of Canvassers must still give the amendment its final approval before it can appear on the ballot in November.

Because Whitmer and Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel have made abortion rights a key part of their reelection campaigns, the state's abortion laws are expected to have a significant impact on the general election in Michigan in November.

