US judge blocks President Biden's 100-day pause on deportations

A judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Biden's administration's 100-day cap on deportations.

Judge Drew Tipton granted a 14-day temporary restraining order until the case could be further examined on request by state’s Republican attorney-general Ken Paxton.

Paxton had argued before the judge that the deportation freeze violated immigration law. Biden had signed the moratorium on the deportation of undocumented migrants who arrived in the United States before November 1, 2020 on his first day as US president. Biden had also cancelled Trump's immigration measures, including the building of a wall on the border with Mexico.

"I commend the court for prioritising the law and safety of our citizens," Paxton said in the statement.

During a call to Mexican President Obrador President Biden outlined his plan to create new legal path for immigration which involved "reversing the previous administration’s draconian immigration policies".

Biden,78, had also reversed Trump's entry ban for people from many majority Muslim nations targeted at citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen within hours of entering the White House.

Iraq and Sudan were dropped from the Trump administration's list, however, the US Supreme Court had upheld a later version of the ban for the other nations

Biden also signed new protections for the "Dreamers" project which involved children of illegal immigrants who have grown up in the United States. A US judge had earlier ordered the Trump administration to fully reinstate a program.

Former President Barack Obama had instituted the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals(DACA) in 2012 by executive order to help nearly 10 million people estimated to be living in America without documentation which applied to people who were brought into the United States illegally as children and then grew up there.

However, former President Donald Trump had moved to end the DACA in 2017.