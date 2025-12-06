/US judge approves release of Epstein case transcripts in Florida



A US federal judge on Friday (Dec 5) ordered the release of grand jury transcripts from the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Florida. This comes after US President Donald Trump signed a bill last month ordering the public release of documents regarding the Epstein case, following which the Justice Department had requested their unsealing.

Prior request of the Justice Department to release the transcripts of grand jury proceedings, which are typically kept secret, from Epstein’s Florida case was rebuffed. However, on Friday, US District Judge Rodney Smith ruled that the Epstein Files Transparency Act mandates the release of the documents.

Epstein was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida and pleaded guilty to the offence in 2008. In 2019, the wealthy financier was arrested on charges of sex trafficking of minors in New York. He died during pre-trial detention, and his death was ruled a suicide.

