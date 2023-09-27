US joins Kosovo in investigating deadly violence

The US ambassador to Kosovo said on Tuesday (September 26) that the US is working with Kosovo in the investigation of a shootout which resulted in the death of four people last weekend. He was speaking after the deadliest violence to hit the contested region in years.

According to Kosovo authorities, around 30 heavily armed Serbs stormed the village of Banjska on Sunday. They battled police and barricaded themselves in Serbian Orthodox monastery. The monastery was captured by police later on Sunday. Three attackers and one police officer were killed.

"We are still doing our hard work to figure out exactly how and who is responsible and why," Ambassador Jeffrey M. Hovenier said after meeting Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

There is fresh international concern after recent violence about stability in Kosovo.

Kosovo has an ethnic Albanian majority. It declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Serbia has never recognised Kosovo's independence. The ethnic Serb minority in north Kosovo largely rejects Kosovan rule.

"This was not a group of individual citizens spontaneously coming together to express concern," Hovenier said, talking about equipment and weapons seized by the police.

"This was a trained, organised group. And that means that there are some structures behind them giving them the training and equipment."

Responsibility for the attack has not been claimed by any group so far.

Kosovo police said on Tuesday that two more suspects were arrested in a hotel in the north of the country. The police said that a cache of weapons had also been seized. This included assault rifles and heavy machine gun.

