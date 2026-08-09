/US is burning through its arsenal in Iran. Russia and China are watching closely

US President Donald Trump’s prolonged war with Iran has sharply reduced US weapons stockpiles, forcing the Pentagon to draw supplies from military positions in Europe and Asia and delaying deliveries to American allies, according to senior US and Western officials. The depletion of air-defense interceptors, long-range missiles and other critical munitions is raising concerns within military and intelligence circles that the United States could be less prepared for another major conflict. Analysts warn that Russia and China could interpret the shrinking inventories as an opportunity to test American power.

The Iran campaign has consumed thousands of expensive precision-guided missiles, many of which rely on specialised components manufactured through a complex global supply chain. At the same time, US forces have used large numbers of air-defense missiles to counter Iranian attacks. Officials say the resulting shortages have become serious enough for the United States to delay some weapons deliveries to European and Asian partners. The war has also required the Pentagon to move ships, aircraft and air-defense systems from Europe and Asia into the Middle East. That redeployment has created additional pressure on equipment maintenance, military readiness and troop morale, officials said.

The cumulative effect is a significant reduction in US firepower in regions where Washington has spent years preparing for possible confrontations with Russia and China. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected concerns about America's ability to conduct military operations, saying the United States has “more than enough firepower to carry out any operation the president orders at any time and place.”

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Pentagon warned Trump about stockpile risks

Before the Iran campaign began, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned President Trump about the risks of drawing further on already-depleted weapons inventories, according to two officials familiar with the discussions. Trump nevertheless proceeded, expecting the conflict to end quickly. Officials say concerns about dwindling munitions contributed to Trump's decision to abandon a major bombing campaign late last month. More than 1,500 Patriot interceptors have reportedly been used during the Iran war, while the current US inventory is estimated at fewer than 1,700, according to two people briefed on the stockpile.

Trump administration pushes back on shortage reports

Trump has reacted angrily to reports about US weapons shortages and has ordered a broad investigation into suspected government leaks. He has also called for criminal prosecutions of officials responsible for releasing sensitive information. According to people familiar with his private comments, Trump believes public discussion of weapons shortages could signal weakness to American adversaries. In public, he has dismissed concerns about depleted inventories or attributed shortages to the Biden administration.

“Our defense companies are making more munitions than ever before, while rapidly expanding their plants and equipment at record levels,” Ms. Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said in a statement. “Anyone entrusted with access to classified military information who leaks it to the media is betraying that trust and breaking federal law, and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell also rejected reports of shortages, saying the United States has “everything required to strike at the time and place of the president’s choosing.”

Russia and China closely watching US inventories