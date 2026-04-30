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US-Iran truce soon? US military to present 3 new plans to Trump, says report

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 14:39 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 14:39 IST
US-Iran truce soon? US military to present 3 new plans to Trump, says report

File image of Trump for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

CENTCOM will brief President Trump on military options against Iran, including infrastructure strikes and seizing the Strait of Hormuz, as JD Vance warns of potential intelligence optimism and rising costs.

US commanders are reportedly set to present US President Donald Trump with a “short and powerful” plan for potential military action against Iran, even as tensions remain high and negotiations remain stalled. The briefing, scheduled for Thursday (April 30) and led by US Central Command chief Brad Cooper, underscores that the White House is still considering military options to break the deadlock or deliver a decisive blow before ending the conflict.

Sources familiar with the matter told Axios that the proposal includes a targeted operation focusing on key infrastructure, designed to shift momentum after multiple failed rounds of talks. Among the options to be presented is a plan to seize control of parts of the Strait of Hormuz in order to restore commercial shipping. Such a move could require the deployment of ground forces and significantly escalate the conflict. Another proposal involves a special forces mission to secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine is also expected to attend the high-level briefing, the report said. Military officials are weighing the risk of retaliation, warning that Tehran could target US forces in the region if a blockade or strike is carried out.

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The developments come a day after Trump instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which he views as a central strategy to increase pressure on Iran by restricting its oil exports and commercial shipping. While other options, such as halting the war or resuming large-scale bombing, were considered, sources indicated that the president sees the blockade as carrying a comparatively lower risk. However, he has not ruled out military action if Iran continues to resist.

Concerns have also emerged within the administration. Vice President JD Vance is reportedly worried that the Pentagon may be presenting an overly optimistic picture of the conflict. According to a report by The Atlantic, Vance has questioned the accuracy of briefings and expressed concern that Trump is being shown only short summaries that portray US operations as more successful than they may be. He has also raised alarms about the potential depletion of US missile stockpiles if the conflict continues.

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Meanwhile, the financial cost of the war continues to mount. A senior Pentagon official said the US has spent approximately $25 billion on the conflict so far, with a significant portion allocated to ammunition. The war, now in its 8th week as of Thursday (April 30), remains at a fragile stage, with a tenuous ceasefire in place, heightened tensions over a possible blockade, and no active negotiations underway.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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