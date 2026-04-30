Erika Kirk, who went viral earlier this week for a video of her crying while rushing out of the White House Correspondent's Dinner, has finally explained what she was doing at the event that was primarily for members of the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA). In a lengthy video posted via her late husband Charlie Kirk's podcast, she claimed that she made the cross-country trip to confront journalists about their "dehumanising" reporting of her. Erika's statement comes days after Cole Tomas Allen allegedly tried to kill US President Donald Trump at the WHCD.

WHCD: A stage for confrontations?

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Saturday's WHCD saw a shooter allegedly try to assassinate the POTUS, and apparently, it was also the stage for an Erika Kirk vs Press confrontation.

In a lengthy video posted through her late husband Charlie Kirk's podcast, Erika explained her decision to travel cross-country to the event, saying she didn't attend the dinner to celebrate the press. She went to confront them.

"Many of the journalists in that room have attempted to dehumanise me, and I wanted to meet some of them face to face, quite frankly," she said, dressed in all black. "Why have a conversation about me when you can have a conversation with me?"

Erika Kirk confesses that she confronted a reporter

Talking on the podcast, Kirk recounted approaching a Daily Mail reporter who introduced herself and offered condolences for the loss of her husband. Erika said she used the moment to make a point about the media's treatment of her. "It is so nice to put a name to the face, especially with all the slander, the lies, the accusations that are out there surrounding my husband's murder and myself," she recalled saying.

She described the dynamic at the dinner as revealing, journalists from outlets that spend their days attacking each other, mixing freely at cocktail parties for one evening in the name of press freedom. "By Monday morning, things will go back to being an absolute bloodbath between all of you," she said she told the reporter.

Moments later, she said, "gunshots rang out, and total chaos ensued."

Watch the full video here:

"I just want to go home"

Erika was seen on video being escorted out of the building in tears, saying "I just want to go home." The alleged shooter, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, is accused of attempting to breach the event's security checkpoint with a shotgun and a pistol.

Beyond the shooting, the video was largely focused on the criticism Erika has faced since Charlie Kirk's death. She addressed a range of attacks comedians she said were mocking MAGA women, commentary questioning her fitness to run Turning Point USA, and most pointedly, claims from former ally Candace Owens that she was somehow involved in her husband's killing.

"I have Candace Owens claiming that I murdered my husband," she said directly. Owens has for months promoted a conspiracy theory, which has no evidentiary basis, connecting Israel and Erika to Kirk's death at a Utah speaking event last year.