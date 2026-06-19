/Israel strikes southern Lebanon despite agreeing to ceasefire: State media

Hours after officials and diplomats from the United States and the Gulf separately told news agencies that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire that would be effective 4pm local time (1300GMT), Lebanese state media reported an Israeli airstrike on the country's south

According to National News Agency (NNA) the strike targeted the area of Jezzine "a short while ago", and one of its journalists reported drones flying over the Tyre area.

An AFP correspondent also reported hearing continuous artillery shelling in the city of Nabatieh.

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Since midnight, at least 47 people have been killed in Lebanon following a series of Israeli air strikes, said the country's health ministry, while the Israeli military claims four of its soldiers have been killed.

The deadly escalation between the two countries looked set to derail Washington-Tehran peace talks in Switzerland.

On Friday, Iran and US were to sit for first negotiations to chalk out a deal to end the war that started by a joint US and Israel airstrike on February 28. But the fresh Israeli strikes in Lebanon cast doubts on the deal to end the war, and Vice President JD Vance was forced to cancel his visit to Switzerland for the talks.

The negotiations were temporarily postponed following the deadly Israeli attacks. Tehran sought guarantees from US that hostilities in Lebanon would end, as mentioned in the deal.

What Israel says?

Meanwhile, Israel says it will not pull out its troops from Lebanon as it wants to create a security zone along the border, free of Hezbollah.