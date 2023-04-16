US intel leaks raise concerns over true capabilities of Chinese spy balloons

After various revelations pertaining to Russia and Ukraine surfaced in the US intelligence leaks, there is one reference that moves the spotlight to China and its purported spy balloons. The latest from a trail of Pentagon leaks reveals that US authorities were aware of up to four Chinese surveillance balloons beyond the one they shot down in February.

According to a document allegedly leaked on a Discord chatroom by Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, the Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States this year, known as Killeen-23, carried a variety of sensors and antennas the US government still had not identified more than a week after shooting it down.



The 21-year-old Teixeira was detained on Thursday and charged with espionage on suspicion of leaking multiple top-secret papers.

Also Read | US: Train carrying hazardous material derails in Maine due to track washout

According to Washington Post, the reports into the Chinese spy balloon did not go into detail regarding the exact time the balloons were released.

Other balloons that were mentioned in the documents include "Bulger-21" and "Accardo-21."

The balloon which was first hit by US in February is designated as "Killeen-23" in the leaked documents. It is unknown if the "Bulger-21" and "Accardo-21" balloons mentioned in the records were the same ones that sailed over the US carrier group or fell into the South China Sea.

The surveillance balloons were named alphabetically, from A to Z, and after notorious criminals such as mobsters Tony Accardo and Donald Killeen.

Earlier, annotated images of Killeen-23 in a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) document unearthed the most crucial details of the Chinese spy balloon.

Post citing, US officials said the balloon could produce enough power to run "any" surveillance system, including a radar that could see through clouds and thin material. Bulger-21 was equipped with cutting-edge surveillance technology and travelled the world from December 2021 to May 2022, according to officials.

Analysts noticed that Accardo-21 featured identical hardware as well as a "foil-lined gimbaled" sensor. In response to the Post's revelation, the Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.

Watch | What is next in Syrian Civil War?; The rapid development of AI | This World

The Chinese spy balloon saga also carries a domestic political weightage. Republicans had harshly criticised the US President Joe Biden's administration in February for failing to deflate the Chinese spy balloon in a timely manner. They claimed that this gave the Chinese government more time to snoop.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE