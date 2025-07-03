/US Independence Day 2025: What actually happened on July 4th, 1776 in the USA

The Fourth of July is celebrated as Independence Day in the United States of America every year and marks the American independence from British rule in 1776. Back in the 18th century, America was under colonisation by the British. On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence, a historic document authored by Thomson Jefferson. This year marks the 249th anniversary of US independence. The day stands out as a reminder of the American democratic spirit and is celebrated with great zeal by the citizens.

Before Independence, the United States of America was under British rule. It was in 1776 when the Continental Congress held a meeting at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in which they passed a resolution for independence. Back then, America was divided into 13 colonies ruled by the British. On July 4, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, which was largely authored by Thomson Jefferson. It is interesting to note that the resolution was proposed by Richard Henry Lee, the then-Virginia delegate. However, the Congress postponed the vote on Lee’s Resolution to July 2. Though the actual vote for independence took place on July 2, the declaration was adopted two days later. Since then, the 4th of July is celebrated as Independence Day in America.



Earlier, the day was marked as an unpaid leave for federal workers. But in 1938, it was marked as paid leave. The day was declared a federal holiday in 1941. Since then, the 4th of July is more than just a holiday for American people. It has become a major day for leisure activities and family reunions, with a symbol of patriotism.



US Independence Day is celebrated with great zeal and fervour, and includes fireworks, parades, concerts and barbecues accompanied by ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, the national anthem of the United States of America.