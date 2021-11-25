US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies over national security concerns

The United States has imposed sanctions on eight Chinese companies for attempting "to acquire US origin-items in support of military applications."

Highlighting national security and foreign policy concerns, the US government said they were listed to prevent US technology from being used to help China and develop quantum computing applications for its military.

During a regular media briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused the US of "abusing state power" to suppress Chinese companies.

According to him, ''This has seriously harmed the interests of Chinese companies, recklessly disrupted the international economic and trade order and free trade rules, and seriously threatened the global industrial chain and supply chain. It can be said that the US. is in a state of hysteria and complete lack of moral restraint.''

It comes after a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the virtual meeting, Jinping had said the two countries have broad and common interests in the military field, and should complement each other and increase cooperation.

The Biden administration had revoked China Telecom's licence to operate in the United States in last month.

His predecessor, Donald Trump had imposed punitive tariffs on a range of Chinese imports.

US regulators have previously taken action against other Chinese firms, notably private telecoms giant Huawei.

(With inputs from agencies)